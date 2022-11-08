Bhilwara (Rajashtan) : As many as 317 weapons have been missing from police custody in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. Many weapons were found with parts fitted with pipes instead of barrels. Some fake weapons were also kept to complete the numbers. Bhilwara police have registered a case against the in-charge of the arms branch at Pratap Nagar police station.

Head constable Shankar Lal was responsible for the police line's treasury and confiscated weapons branch. However, after he retired on 31 October 2022, the new weapon branch in charge Mahavir Prasad demanded physical verification of the weapons before taking charge. On his demand, Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Adarsh ​​Sidhu constituted a committee for physical verification of these weapons.

The report of the committee states that 135 guns of single and double barrels, three guns of 12 bore, eight pistols, 141 guns of single and double barrels, four guns of 12 bore, 11 rifles, and 15 other weapons were found less in number and the numbers have been faked in the records. Most of the weapons have no body number or any kind of mark in the register.

Bhilwara SP Adarsh ​​Sidhu said, "The accumulating and confiscated weapons had accumulated in the Malkhana police line over a long period of time. Some weapons are even 40 to 50 years old. When they were inspected and counted, fewer weapons were found. The matter has been taken seriously. Along with departmental action, a police case has also been registered. Those who were in charge for the last 8-10 years are also being investigated," the SP said.