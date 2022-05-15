Jaipur: In what turned out to be the black day, Sunday saw a total of 14 deaths from three accidents. In Alwar, four members of a family died after the collision between a truck and an auto on the Alwar-Sikandra highway. In the Sirohi district, another tragic mishap saw a truck colliding with two cars and another truck, resulting in the deaths of six people.

On the other hand, a horrific accident occurred in Rajsamand district, wherein a bus and a trailer had a rough collision in the Mansingh Ji ka Guda area of the town, leading to four people being killed. The first incident saw cops rushing to the spot and admitting the injured to a Rajgarh hospital. While three were declared dead on arrival, one died during treatment. The deceased include two women and two men. They have been identified as Bas Hariram Saini, W. Ram Saini, Rajjo Dev, and Meera Devi.

In Sirohi, five people were seriously injured apart from the six deaths. As per information, a trailer approaching Sirohi from Shivgunj lost control and moved to the opposite lane after crossing the divider. The vehicle subsequently rammed into two cars, and into a truck thereafter. The deceased also included a three-month-old infant. After the freak accident, MLA Sanyam Lodha reached the hospital and took stock of the situation.

In a separate incident in Rajsamand, the accident occurred after a bus coming from Jaipur tried to overtake the trailer at around 5:30 am in the morning. The former lost control and hit the trailer, leading to four deaths on the spot, while at least six passengers suffered injuries. The injured are being treated in RK District Hospital. District Collector Neelabh Saxena, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivlal Bairwa, and other officers reached the spot after receiving information. Charbhuja Police reached the spot later, removing both vehicles using a crane.