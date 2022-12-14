Dausa (Rajasthan): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, at a corner meeting in Bharat Jodo Yatra here, urged all the Congress leaders including State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra not to compare him with Mahatma Gandhi.

He also asked all the Congress leaders to list what they are doing now and what they want to do for the people,instead of listing the work done by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Gandhi told Dotasra that it's wrong to compare him with Mahatma Gandhi. "Mahatma Gandhi fought for the freedom of the country and he also went to jail for the same, I can never be compared with Mahatma Gandhi. Also Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi has worked a lot for the country but it is not right to repeat the same thing in every meeting," Rahul said.