Ajmer: Pushkar, the city of Jagatpita Brahma, is the centre of faith of crores of Hindus. This is the same Pushkar where Brahma performed the Srishti Yajna and composed the Gayatri Mantra before the Yajna. Gayatri Mantra is also considered as Savitri Mantra. According to the scripture, Mother Gayatri was the daughter of a cattle rearer. While performing the Srishti Yajna, when Mother Savitri got delayed then Lord Brahma married Gayatri and performed the yajna.

It is told that angered by Brahma’s action Mother Savitri cast her curse on Lord Brahma and other deities. Then Lord Brahma sprinkled water on the curse speller and quietened her anger. It is Gayatri, who is the caster of the spells, dwells on the Maryada Mountain and saves people from the consequences of sins.

Centre of Hindu faith where Lord Brahma composed Gayatri Mantra

The tradition of Yajna started here

According to the scriptures, the tradition of Yajna was first started in Pushkar. It is also believed that whenever the creation was destroyed, then Jagatapita Brahma created the world from Pushkar.

Sage Vishwamitra's penance was broken in Pushkar itself

It is said that sage Vishwamitra meditated in many places to appease Gayatri Mata. Finally, it was in Pushkar that he could achieve his goal in pleasing Mother Gayatri. However, to interrupt his meditation Lord Indra had sent an apsara from the abode of the deities. Pushkar is the place where Menaka was able to interrupt Sage Vishwamitra’s meditation. Angered by this, when the sage investigated the matter Rishi Narad role in interrupting the meditation was revealed.

Narad was cursed by sage Vishwamitra.

It is said that sage Vishwamitra cursed Narada for breaking his penance, in which Narada got the curse of always staying in Pushkar and disrupting the penance of the seekers here. Since long it is believed that it is very difficult to do meditation in Pushkar, but the practice done by Gayatri Mantra quickly fructifies.

Pushkar is considered the master of all pilgrimages

Pushkar has been a meditation place for sages and saints. Even today, the tenacity of many sages is present in Pushkar, which is the centre of faith for the devotees coming to Pushkar. Pilgrimage to Pushkar is considered to be the Guru of all pilgrimages. Here, Brahma, Vishnu Mahesh and all the gods and goddesses live from Ekadashi to Purnima. This is the reason why a large number of devotees come to Pushkar during this period and earn religious benefits.