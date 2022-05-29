Baran: A major demonstration by the tribal Sahariya community ended up in unrest in Bhanwargarh, located in Rajasthan's Baran district, on Sunday after the death of one of its members soon after his release from police custody. Local MLA Nirmala Sahariya, while approaching demonstrators to quell tensions, faced stone-pelting and protests. Later in the day, protestors blocked one of the major local roads, demanding justice.

The situation escalated after the death of local resident Ram Singh Sahariya, who was arrested on Saturday evening on charges of breach of peace after misbehaving and trying to start a fight with one of the village elders in Ghatti village. He was presented in court and let go after securing bail late on Saturday. However, Sahariya was found dead in his residence on Sunday morning, leading to a flare-up in villages of the area. They accused the police of torturing Ram Singh while in custody.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhanwargarh Station in-Charge Dalpat Singh Chauhan denied any role of the police in Ram Singh Sahariya's death. "After getting bail, Ram Singh had gone back to his house. The police did not assault him in any way," Chauhan said. The stone-pelting started after Kishanganj Congress MLA Nirmala Sahariya proceeded to get close to the demonstrators, forcing her to flee the area. It has been learned that protesting women tried striking her multiple times but missed. The police later secured the place with reinforcements and successfully opened up the road.

