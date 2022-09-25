Alwar (Rajasthan): President Droupadi Murmu conferred NSS awards on Dr Saroj Meena, Professor of BSR College, Alwar, and Dr Lovlina Vyas, principal of the college, at the National Service Scheme (NSS) Award ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. This is the first time that women from Rajasthan received NSS awards.

This year's National Service Scheme award was given to Dr Saroj Meena and BSR Government Arts College, Alwar, the programme in-charge of the National Service Scheme and the Principal of Alwar College honoured by the President. Dr Saroj Meena is the first woman from Rajasthan, who has been conferred with the award. This award has been given for her outstanding work under the National Service Scheme. Saroj Meena's husband Mahendra Meena is working in the Anti-Corruption Bureau as the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Dr Saroj Meena has also been awarded the State-level award under the National Service Scheme in 2018-2019 for distributing masks to people during the Covid. Apart from this, she also distributed sanitary napkins in the kutcha settlements, a special awareness campaign was conducted for the women living there to deal with domestic violence.

She also organised water and environment conservation, tree plantation programmes, blood donation awareness rallies and blood donation camps. Apart from this, many programmes were organised in various fields. National NSS Award is given annually to the units of the National Service Scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.