Gopalgarh Station House Officer SHO Ram Naresh Meena briefing about the turn of events which culminated in the killing of two Muslim youths in Haryana's Bhiwani.

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Gopalgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Naresh Meena, who is investigating the killing of two Muslim youths who were charred to death in Haryana's Bhiwani, has revealed the role of Cow Vigilantes on camera. In what appears to be a video taken from inside the chambers of the SHO without his knowledge, Ram Naresh Meena can be heard briefing a group of people on what happened to the ill-fated youth.

He was heard saying that the duo was first picked by the cow vigilantes who accused them of smuggling cows. They were first beaten black and blue before being charred to death. Meena said the two deceased Junaid and Nasir were first brutally beaten over suspicion of cow smuggling.

The accused then took both the deceased to the Haryana Police to get them arrested in a case of cow smuggling. The Haryana Police refused to arrest the since the health condition of the duo was bad. Afterwards, the accused took Nasir and Junaid in an SUV to a village in Haryana's Bhiwani district.

One of them had already died after being brutally thrashed by the accused. To destroy the evidence, the accused took Nasir and Junaid in the SUV to the forest area near Bhiwani of Haryana. Monu Rana, Anil Murthal, and Vikas Arya are the main accused in this case. Rinku Saini, is one of the other accused involved in the incident. Based on the information given by Rinku, we are investigating this case, he said.

Also read: Immolation of two youths in Bhiwani by Bajrang Dal is snowballing into a major controversy