Jaipur: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday said that the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to Rajasthan in the election year are only aimed at collecting votes and once the purpose is served, they would disappear.

Addressing an event at Sriganganagar, Pilot said, "February comes every year but this time, February is special because of the election. Prime Minister is going to Dausa for a road inauguration, and India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi is going to Tonk. Because this is the election year."

dcc "Where were the leaders for the last four years? As the elections are approaching, the leaders are inaugurating roads and giving religious talks. They were not there before the election. And after the polls are over in the state, they will disappear."

Appealing to the public, Pilot said, "We formed the government in Rajasthan with great efforts. We all are companions of happiness and sorrow. These people want to rule the state while sitting in Delhi. They made laws against the farmers, they know that they can come to power only in the name of religion. They are in power but they could not control inflation and unemployment."

Hitting at PM Modi over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Pilot said Modi had promised to give the status of a national project to the ERCP during his rallies of election in the state in 2018, but failed terribly to deliver his promise.

After the event, Sachin Pilot unveiled the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the event.