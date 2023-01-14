Jaipur: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday and discussed the proposed meeting of G-20 group of commerce and investment ministers to be held in the capital city in August.

An official spokesperson said that during the meeting, Chief Minister Gehlot said that the meeting of the G-20 Commerce and Investment Ministers Group is important for the entire country. Due to this, there is a possibility of investment on a large scale in the country and the state. He said that the state government would extend full cooperation for the meeting to be held in Jaipur.

Gehlot instructed the officers for better management during the meeting of the G-20 Commerce and Investment Ministers Group. According to the statement, during this, Goyal said that the organization of Sherpa meeting of G-20 in Udaipur has been appreciated all over the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised the Rajasthan government for this. He said that groups of officials from other states are continuously coming to Rajasthan to study the planning of Udaipur G-20 Sherpa meeting so that the G-20 meetings to be held in the states can be better organized.

The meeting of G-20 Group of Commerce and Investment Ministers is going to be held in Jaipur from 21 to 25 August. A total of 21 member countries including Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Britain and America, 11 invited countries and regional groups and commerce and industry sectors like World Bank, World Trade Organization, International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank will participate in the meeting. A total of 41 participants including 9 prestigious international organizations from across the globe will participate. (PTI)