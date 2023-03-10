Jaipur (Rajasthan) : The Police forcibly whisked away the protesting wives of Pulwama attack victims outside the residence of former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot in Jaipur, said supporters of M Kirori Lal Meena. The picketing women, who have been protesting in the State capital here for the last 11 days, are missing from the protest site suddenly since the wee hours of Friday.

Supporters of Kirori Lal Meena alleged that the police arrested at least three women along with their family members and other activists and shifted them to a secret location. For the last 3 days, Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena along with the three women was sitting on a dharna outside the bungalow of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

On Thursday, the MP along with the three women once again marched towards the Chief Minister's residence, during which there was a lot of commotion. After this, the government removed the women protesting from Civil Lines at midnight as a strategy, the activists alleged. MP Kirori Lal Meena started protests at the Martyr's Memorial on February 28.

The protesters marched to Pilot's residence on March 6 and started picketing there since then. Due to this, the police have sealed all the roads leading to the Civil Lines House of Pilot. The police have installed barricades on all four roads. No unknown person is allowed to go towards the former Deputy CM House. Apart from the local people, the police are not allowing anyone to go around the CM House without any reason.

Manju, wife of Pulwama attack martyr Rohitash Lamba, and Sundari Devi, wife of Jitram Gurjar, sitting on dharna, demanded that the college and school be named after their martyred husbands, and they also demanded that their brother-in-law and family members be given jobs. On the other hand, Madhubala Meena, wife of martyr Hemraj Meena, has demanded that his statue should be installed at the Sangod intersection and a school should be named after him.