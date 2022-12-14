Bharatpur: In a shocking incident, a village panchayat in Nagla Bilouthi area in Rajasthan's Bharatpur has allegedly ostracized the family of a widow and imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 on it after the woman refused to marry her drunkard brother-in-law, the family alleged. Police is yet to register a case in relation to the incident.

The incident took place in the Chiksana police station area of the district. Vijay Pal Gurjar said he remarried his widowed daughter at another place a few months back, which agitated the Panchayat. Gurjar said that on Sunday, the panchayat accused him of selling his daughter for Rs 10 lakh adding that the panchayat has ostracized his family and asked them to leave the village.

The Panchayat has also threatened the locals against interacting with the family. Gurjar said the panchayat also imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 on his family and threatened to confiscate his 14 bigha farm if he fails to collect the fine. He also said that he complained about the incident on the State Police helpline on Sunday evening, but till late Tuesday night no help was sent from the police nor did the police visit him.

Chiksana police station in-charge Vinod Kumar Meena said that no written complaint was given to the police on behalf of the victim. The SHO visited the village on Wednesday and further investigation is going on.