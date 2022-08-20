Pali: In a sensational case, a teacher pointed a country-made pistol at a student over a dispute. The incident took place at Swami Parmanand Mahavidyalaya of world-famous Om Vishwa Deep Gurukul Swami Maheshwarananda Ashram in Sojat tehsil of Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday.

In the incident, the argument escalated so much that the Gurukul teacher took out an illegal country-made pistol, after which the atmosphere on both sides heated up and some other students who came with the student started creating a ruckus. It is being told that the students had come to the college to ask for a Transfer Certificate on completion of a BA degree.

On information, Shivpuri police station officer Mahesh Goyal reached the spot. The police arrested the teacher Hira Prakash and then recovered the illegal country-made pistol and three live cartridges from his possession. The students who created a ruckus, in this case, have also been arrested under Section 151 on charges of disturbing peace.