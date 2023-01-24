Ajmer (Rajasthan): After a gap of two years, 250 Pakistani pilgrims will reach Ajmer Sharif on January 25 to attend the 811th Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti at the Dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. The Pakistani authorities confirmed the first batch of pilgrims reached Lahore and from there they will embark on a journey to India on Tuesday. They will enter India via the Attari border in Amritsar, and from there, with a special train they will leave Amritsar at 1.15 am and will reach Ajmer at 9 am.

Following the arrival of pilgrims, special arrangements are being made and security of the railway station has been beefed-up. On Monday, a special search operation was conducted at the railway station by CID, along with GRP and RPF. The bomb squad carried out the search operation while dog squad was pressed into service at every nook and corner of the railway station premises. Along with this, the security arrangements were also beefed up at the bus stand and Kayad Vishram Sthal.

Ajmer City, ADM Bhavna Garg said, "This time around 250 Pakistani pilgrims are coming to Ajmer for the 811th Urs of Khwaja Garib Nawaz. Following this, the district administration made arrangements, including food and accommodation, in a state government school." India has issued visas to only 249 Pakistani pilgrims instead of 488 applicants, who intended to visit Ajmer Sharif. Citing a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported that 488 applicants had applied for visas, but only 249 pilgrims were granted visas.