New Delhi/Jaipur: A Pakistani drone carrying about 6 kg narcotics has been shot down by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Rajasthan on Saturday, a senior officer said. The flying machine was brought down during the intervening night of February 3-4 in Srikaranpur area of the Sriganganagar sector of the state.

"A Pakistani drone along with two bags containing six packets of suspected narcotics, weighing about 6 kgs, has been recovered by a joint team of the force and local police," a BSF spokesperson said. A similar drone carrying about 5 kg drugs was shot down by the border force in Punjab on Friday. (PTI)