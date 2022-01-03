Jaipur (Rajasthan): Over 82 antique silver coins were unearthed during a construction project in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday.

The coins were found by workers while digging the ground for the construction of a project in Jamwa Ramgarh area of the Pink City.

As the news spread, a large number of people gathered to see the valuable coins. A police team from the local police station reached the area and took possession of the coins.

Consequently, the revenue and the archaeology departments were also informed. A team of the revenue department led by the concerned Tehsildar reached the spot after which the police handed over all the silver coins to the official.

"The coins will be handed over to the archaeology department who will study them to discover how old and from which era they are," an official of the revenue department said.

Following the recovery, the police sealed the area.

