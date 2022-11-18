Kota (Rajasthan): The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) sleuths seized 19 Kg 300 grams of illegal opium from a house in Mandsaur district of the state. The accused in this case has been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting on a tip-off, the CBN Kota unit reached Mandsaur and raided the house of Bhavishya Patidar in Narayangarh village of Malhargarh tehsil. CBN Deputy Commissioner Vikas Joshi said, "we received a tip-off that a youth in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district had illegally kept opium in his house. He planned to send it from Rajasthan and other states."

Joshi further said, "a team was sent to Mandsaur under the leadership of Alpana Gupta, where they raided Bhavishya Patidar's house. 19 kg 300 grams of illegal opium has been recovered from his house. The international market price of the recovered opium has been estimated at one crore rupees. Bhavishya, the accused has been arrested. He has also been produced in the court."