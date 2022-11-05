Jaipur: One person died while seven others were injured after a truck hit a tractor trolley along the Banaskantha Deesa-Patan Highway in Rajasthan's Disa on Saturday morning, an official said. The truck hit the tractor-trolley carrying devotees on way from Kheda to the Ranuja temple for darshan after which the tractor-trolley overturned on the roadside.

Eight devotees were crushed under the tractor trolley and were injured. One of the devotees identified as Kuberbhai was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries as per the official. Seven other devotees injured in the accident were shifted to the Disa government hospital in a 108 ambulance. Soon after the accident, Disa Taluka Police also reached the accident site.

Police shifted the body for postmortem and registered a case into the accident. It was not immediately known whether the truck driver has been arrested in the incident. More details are awaited.