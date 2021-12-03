Jaipur (Rajasthan): As the fear of a new variant of Covid looms large, four members of a family who had returned from South Africa have tested positive for Covid.

According to the state Medical Department, the family which also include two children had returned from South Africa a few days ago and upon testing were found Covid positive, however, as of now, it can not be said that if they are infected with the new variant of Covid, Omicron.

Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, the department further said. The family has been quarantined and the contract tracing of the infected people is underway.

Meanwhile, two cases of Omicron Variant were reported in the country so far. Both cases are from Karnataka. All the contacts of the infected persons have been identified and are under monitoring.

Of the two infected persons, one person is about a 66-year-old, South African national, who has gone back. Another person is a 46-year-old doctor, with no travel history.

According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" are European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.

Also, five per cent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries will be subject to the test randomly.

READ: Six travellers coming from 'at risk' countries test Covid positive