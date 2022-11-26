Gangapur/Banswara: Two different videos surfaced on Saturday portraying a questionable state of medical facilities from two locations in Rajasthan. While the first, from Gangapur in Sawai Madhopur district, displayed hospital staff loading bodies onto a garbage van, the second video shows relatives of a patient pushing an ambulance after it ran out of diesel.

The first incident took place at Gangapur General Hospital premises in the city, wherein a group of people are seen carrying two unclaimed bodies to the city council-owned garbage van in order to transport them for last rites. It is learnt that the bodies have been identified as a man and a woman, who died in a train accident.

When enquired about the incident, MLA Ramkesh Meena said the incident was 'shameful', adding that he would look into it. "I am ashamed that this has taken place, and will try to ensure to the best of my ability that this is not repeated," he said. "Post-mortem has been conducted for both bodies. The last rites will be conducted by the Gangapur Municipal Corporation" SI GRP Hajari Lal said, however, denying to comment on the clip concerned.

Meanwhile, in the Banswara district of the state, the viral clip of a separate incident surfaced, wherein relatives of a patient were seen pushing the ambulance after it ran out of fuel. The incident took place when the vehicle was carrying the patient, Tejpal Ganawa, to the district hospital after he collapsed on the ground earlier in the day while visiting his daughter in the district.

The engine refused to start despite fuel being brought from a nearby petrol station, Ganawa's son-in-law Mukesh said, adding that another ambulance was arranged after a delay. "My father's health deteriorated around 11 pm while the ambulance arrived at 12:15 pm, but the patient reached the hospital at around 3 pm. By the time the doctor declared him brought dead," grief-stricken Mukesh said.

CMHO HL Tabiyar said he was travelling to meet the deceased's family and added that the ambulance service was run by a private agency in collaboration with the State government. "I will meet them and try to understand where the lapse has been. The 108 helpline is run by an agency, they conduct maintenance of the vehicles as well. In case of carelessness, administrative action will be initiated" he added.