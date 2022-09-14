Udaipur (Rajasthan): A rap song highlighting religious extremism while referring to the Kanhaiya Lal murder case has gone viral on social media.

Rapper EPR sang the song on the show MTV Hustle 2.0. In reference to the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, the singer pointed out how innocent people are being killed in the name of ‘Religious Extremism’. In the song, EPR narrated the entire murder incident as he said that two culprits entered the tailor’s shop in the name of stitching clothes and stabbed him to death.

Further mentioning the 'sar tan se juda' slogan, the singer also stated that it was the murder of humanity in the name of religion. As the singer highlighted the inaction of the police in preventing the murder, he also named the killers who stabbed Kanhaiya Lal over a social media post.

Reacting to the video, Yash Sahu, the elder son of slain Kanhaiya Lal Sahu, said: "People have their own feelings and we respect him (EPR) but the way my father was brutally murdered, our family has still not been able to come out of the shock. The criminals have not been punished yet. The government should take some decisions so that these criminals can be punished soon.

'#KanhaiyaLal' trending on Twitter

Meanwhile, as the video goes viral on social media, people have been resharing the rap asking everyone to popularise the singer, as well as the song.