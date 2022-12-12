Jaipur: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday made it clear that there is no political fight between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot. Both the leaders were seen walking with Rahul Gandhi despite all their issues. On Sunday, too, Gehlot and Pilot reached Shimla in the same plane for the swearing-in ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

No rivalry between Gehlot and Pilot, says Cong leader Jairam Ramesh

Addressing the media, Jairam Ramesh said, "There is no fight between Gehlot and Pilot, but there are some differences between them. Rahul Gandhi had said in Madhya Pradesh that both the leaders are assets of the party, an experienced and senior Gehlot and a young, popular and very energetic Pilot, both are necessary for the party."

"Referring to Gehlot and Pilot's visit to Shimla on Sunday, Ramesh said, "It should be clear from what I have seen on Sunday that the effect of Bharat Jodo Yatra is positive on Rajasthan's Congress. A new synergy is visible between Gehlot and Pilot."