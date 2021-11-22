Jaipur: A day after the cabinet reshuffle of Rajasthan government, MLA Ramkesh Meena alleged that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot left out independent MLAs in the newly formed cabinet at the behest of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. Meena also said that if Pilot contests the elections again, then the party will suffer.

Meanwhile, Gehlot has appointed 6 MLAs, including Ramkesh Meena, as advisors to the chief minister.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Meena said, if Pilot will contest the election then 40 MLAs, including him, will call on party high command and complaint against him. He further said that Pilot wanted to weaken the party by not giving an opportunity to the independent MLAs and those who have migrated from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to Congress.

He added further said, "We contested the polls independently because Sachin Pilot did not give us tickets. However, we are loyal to the Congress party. Is it our fault to be loyal to the Indian National Congress(INC)?."

Meena added, "Appointing ministers is a special right of the CM Gehlot and the high command. He has appointed me as an advisor to the Chief Minister, so I will accomplish the responsibility given of the post. I thought I would get a better position but now I don't expect."

