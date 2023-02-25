There is no dispute between judiciary and executive, says Kiren Rijiju

Udaipur(Rajasthan): Amid a tussle between the Judiciary and Executive, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said, "There is no dispute between the Judiciary and Executive." Answering questions raised by Congress regarding the demand to open the High Court Bench in Udaipur, Rijiju said, "I can't take the decision alone. It has to be discussed with the higher authorities and the High Court and the Chief Justice of India."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Centre is now moving towards digital rather than paperwork in the Judiciary. The announcement of the court project in the Budget will be beneficial. Digitalisation will be proved as a beneficial step for the nation. Even during the Covid when the lockdown was imposed, courts were functioning online," the Union Minister for Law told the reporters. "The era of the virtual court has come. We do not need to travel from one city to another for a hearing in court. We are going to make the Indian judicial system paperless and virtual."

Also read: Bombay HC dismisses PIL against Vice President Dhankhar, Law Minister Rijiju

"There is a long list of pending cases in the courts in the country. The government wants to expedite the judicial process. There is a lot of pressure on the judges. We want to lessen the burden on them. That's why the Central government wants to develop a dynamic legal system," Rijiju told the reporters. Refuting the Congress party's allegation of abolishing constitutional institutions in the Central government, the Law Minister said, "The Congress party has run the country for 60 years. The party has no right to raise such questions and to teach us. The party has been working to destroy all the systems of the country." Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was present at Sukhadia University's Vivekananda Auditorium in Udaipur to attend a seminar on 'Evolution and Legal Perspective'.