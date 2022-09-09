Kota (Rajasthan): Tanishka Yadav, a resident of Haryana's Narnaul topped the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate(UG) 2022 examination, the result of which was declared on Wednesday. She has secured 715 marks out of 720. Sharing her success mantra, Tanishka said she moved to Kota after completing her Class X from Narnaul. She also told the secret of her success that her parents never exerted pressure on her and she used to follow what was taught in class. Her entire focus was on qualifying for the NEET exam.

She also said, "I want to tell the students preparing for medical and engineering entrance that when you decide a goal, then the responsibility comes on you that you have to give your 100 per cent. By chance, if you have studied completely, but could not do well in any exam, then don't feel demotivated. Give it another chance and do it again. Kota has healthy competition. Teachers are also connected and the children also study a lot. This gives motivation," she added.

Tanishka's father, Krishna Kumar says that when she went to participate in the Mathematics Olympiad in Singapore in the eighth standard itself, then we thought that she would go to great heights. After that, she topped NTSE in the 10th standard. Brijesh Maheshwari, director of the coaching institute, says that around 18 lakh students appeared for the exam in which Tanishka topped. Today is a historically unforgettable day for us."