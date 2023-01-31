Kota: A 22-year-old NEET aspirant has died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, an official said on Monday. Police identified the deceased as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. They said Ranjit has moved to Kota earlier in August 2022 to prepare for the medical entrance test.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Meena said that he was preparing for the entrance exam with his friends on the G-24 plot of the city since August 2022. A suicide note which has some details about his love affair has been recovered from the spot, he said.

Punali police station officer Ganga Sahai Sharma said, "Ranjit had not come down since morning. He was in his room since morning. Ranjit's father Ratibhan Singh went to Kota to meet him today but he didn't open the door. Ranjit's father then informed the hostel director Kapil and when they opened the door, they found Ranjit dead."

Also read: Kota suicides: Police patrol coaching centre areas, issue helpline numbers

"The suicide note informs about his love affair. Apart from this, some spiritual things are also written in the note," Kapil's elder brother Praveen said. The police who took special permission from the district collector had the post-mortem examination performed at MBS Hospital before handing over the body to the relatives.

Suicide is not solution

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).