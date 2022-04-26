New Delhi: The National Commission for Women will send a team to Rajasthan to probe the alleged gang-rape and murder of a woman at a village in the state's Dausa district. The Commission has also written to the Rajasthan Police, asking it to immediately file an FIR in the matter. A 35-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped and killed by two men at a village in Dausa district on Sunday. The woman's body was found in a well under the Bassi police station area of Jaipur district on Monday, police said.

In a statement, the NCW said it has taken serious note of the heinous crime. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police of Rajasthan to immediately file an FIR under relevant provisions of the law, it said. The NCW has also sought the arrest of all the accused at the earliest. "The National Commission for Women has come across several articles regarding the alleged gang rape and murder of women at a village in Dausa district of Rajasthan. It has also been reported that the accused after murdering her, dumped the body of the victim in a well. The police have so far managed to arrest only one accused. The commission has taken serious note of the heinous crime," NCW said in an official statement.

Also read: Woman gang-raped, murdered in Dausa; BJP questions 'inefficient' Rajasthan govt

"The chairperson of NCW Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan to immediately file an FIR in the natter under relevant provisions of the law. NCW has also sought the arrest of all the accused at the earliest. A team led by NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma will be visiting the crime scene on Thursday that is April 28, 2022. The NCW team will also meet the concerned police officials and the family of the victim," the notice further stated. A copy of NCW's letter has been sent to Superintendent of Police, Dausa and the commission has sought a report on the action taken in the matter within three days. A team led by the Commission's chairperson will be visiting the crime scene on Thursday and also meet the police officials and family of the victim, it added.

Meanwhile, another man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Dausa gang rape and murder case, police said. This is the second arrest in the case. Kaluram, the main accused in the kidnapping, gang-rape and murder case, was arrested on Monday while Sanju was apprehended on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dausa, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, said.

(With agency inputs)