Jaipur: Emphasizing that there should be mutual respect between the legislature and the judiciary,Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the judiciary should stay within its's boundaries. He was presiding over the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference.

Addressing the gathering Birla spoke about the need for a harmonious relationship between the legislature and the judiciary. “There should be mutual respect between the legislature and judiciary in order to strengthen democracy. The judiciary should also stay within its boundaries. Campaigns should be run to make people actively participate in making laws in the country,” said Birla.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also said that since people's representative's are elected and sent by the public to the State Assemblies or the Parliament, their behavior should be dignified.

Birla said that there should be debate and not disturbance in democratic institutions adding that one of the major concerns today is no matter which party is in power there are actions such as getting the Houses adjourned in a planned manner and creating disturbances by elected representatives which are nit appropriate for the democracy of the country.

"People's representatives are elected by the public. Their behavior and conduct should be dignified and there should be a debate in democratic institutions, not disturbance. One of our major concerns today is that no matter which party is in power in any state, actions such as getting the Houses adjourned in a planned manner, coming to the wells, and creating disturbances, are not appropriate for the democracy of the country." the Speaker added.

The 83rd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference began on Wednesday in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, inaugurated by the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar. Besides, Om Birla, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh and Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Dr C.P. Joshi also addressed the inaugural session.