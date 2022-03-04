Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Amid the speculations of a rise in oil prices following the Russia- Ukraine war, the wholesale prices of the mustard oil in Rajasthan have come down by about Rs 30 per liter. The development is being attributed to mustard harvesting and the arrival of mustard in the mandis and the subsequent increase in the price of soybean.

Several traders are of the view that as the prices of soybean have increased in comparison to Mustard, the oil prices have dropped significantly.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhupendra Goyal, a trader by profession said that compared to last year, the wholesale prices of mustard oil have dropped because the mustard seeds production increased this year and the prices of soybeans have also increased.

"Last year, the wholesale price of mustard oil had reached a maximum of Rs 180 per liter and retail at Rs 190 per liter. But this time due to higher soybean prices, the price of mustard oil has fallen by Rs 145 per liter in bulk. That is, if we compare the wholesale prices of mustard oil last year, then this time there has been a decline of 30 to 35 rupees per liter. However, in retail, shopkeepers are still selling mustard oil between Rs 165 to Rs 170 per liter and refined at Rs 175 per liter," he said.

Goyal further said that the mustard oil prices have reduced for a short time. After a month, the price of mustard oil is again expected to reach Rs 160 per liter in bulk. Oil prices have come down due to a sufficient quantity of mustard production in Bharatpur.

