Muslims are taught to offer Namaz only and do all they want, says Ramdev

Barmer (Rajasthan): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday made a controversial statement while taking a jibe at other religions at an event in Rajasthan's Barmer. Ramdev said that Muslims are "taught to offer namaz only and do all they want". Speaking at the event, Ramdev said, "Everyone should do Yoga. Muslims are only being taught to offer namaz and do anything they want. They think it is fine to abduct a Hindu girl. The only necessity they think is to offer namaz."

He further said, "For the Muslims, Jannat means wearing a pyjama above the ankle, cutting off their moustache and flaunting a cap. Neither Quran nor Islam says so, but the people are doing this. They will get angels and alcohol in heaven. Such heaven is worse than hell. It is just madness. They are trying to convert the whole world into Islam."

However, clarifying his statement and praising Hinduism, the Yoga guru said, "I am not criticizing any religion but Sanatan Dharm means to wake up in the morning in Brahma Muhurt, remember God, do yoga and meditation and serve mankind." Earlier, Yoga guru Ramdev on Thursday said many people are making controversial remarks against "great men" of Sanatan tradition and termed them as "anti-India".

"Insulting remarks are being passed by many people against great men associated with the Sanatan tradition. They are all anti-India and act at the behest of international forces by showing disrespect to the country. They should be strongly opposed," Ramdev told reporters in reply to a question about self-styled godman and Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.