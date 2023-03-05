Udaipur: Lashing out at the right-wing organizations Bajrang Dal and Hindu Bahini over the killing of two youths from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, State's Minister Govind Meghwal on Sunday alleged that the leaders of these organizations have put the most wanted criminals in Rajasthan in Bajrang Dal.

"The leaders of Bajrang Dal, Hindu Bahini...They have put the most wanted criminals in Bajrang Dal," said Meghwal. Speaking to reporters in Udaipur, the Minister also said it was extremely unfortunate that two youths from Bharatpur were attacked by miscreants who took them to Haryana and killed them there since the state is ruled by the BJP.

The Minister further alleged that rallies were taken out in Haryana in support of the killer of the two youths adding that threats were issued to the people of Rajasthan that they will face consequences if they dare to come to Haryana. " I saw for the first time rallies are being taken out in support of killers there. They threatened that if people from Rajasthan come, they will face consequences, " he said.

Criticising the Centre over its short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces called Agniveer, the Minister said that it has weakened India's armed forces. He accused the BJP of making a mockery of the Constitution by forwarding the agenda of the RSS.

Meghwal also took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his poll promises of providing Rs 15 lakh to every Indian by bringing back black money stashed away abroad. As for demonetization, the Minister said that even now the country is suffering from its consequences adding that the value of the Rupee has nosedived after the BJP Government's contentious decision to demonetise Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

Praising Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating an atmosphere of terror in the country. He further alleged that the duo has established such a reign of terror that anyone speaking against them is put behind bars.