Jaipur: In a ruthless incident in Jaipur's Laxmi Nagar in the Murlipura area, a female community dog was pelted to death by the locals. Animal rights activist Komal Saini reached the Murlipura police station with visual evidence of the incident and lodged a complaint against the locals on Tuesday. The police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

The police are investigating the case with the help of pictures and videos and have reassured that they will nab the accused soon. Subsequently, Assistant Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh said that Komal's NGO was informed about the incident after the NGO members found the dog severely injured after the NGO rushed to the spot.

The NGO members informed the Municipal Corporation and called an ambulance for the dog's treatment but the dog succumbed to death even before the ambulance reached the spot.

In another incident from last year here, a man smashed a street dog to death by crushing its head with a heavy rock. The incident was reported from the Siddharth Nagar Colony here on September 27, 2022. CCTV footage of the disturbing incident shows a man throwing a huge rock at a sleeping dog on the street, aiming it directly at its head.

The injured dog can be seen trembling in pain, tossing and wagging its tail in agony for about two minutes, while the culprit decides to stand and watch the animal die. The culprit has been identified as Ramchandra Meena, who is a resident of the same area.

Maryam Abuhaidri, an animal activist, after receiving the information about the incident from PETA India, has reached out to the Airport Police Station and urged people to notify the authorities in case of such incidents. The police are investigating the matter further.