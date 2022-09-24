Alwar/Jaipur: The Jaipur ACB on Friday caught two sons of Thanagaji MLA Kanti Meena, Thanagaji BDO and the son of Thanagaji's pradhan red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of passing a bill. According to the ACB, the accused were demanding the bribe in lieu of passing a bill of Rs 14 lakh for excavation to install a hand pump.

ACB DG BL Soni said that soon after receiving a complaint, a case was registered in the Jaipur ACB. Later, a trap was laid and MLA's son Krishna Meena was trapped by the ACB team in Jaipur. On his disclosure during the ACB questioning, his brother Lokesh, the second son of MLA from Thanagaji in Alwar, Rajgarh BDO Netram and Pradhan's son Jaipratap Singh Rathod were arrested.

Also read: Rajasthan ACB arrest tax official for taking bribe of Rs 15000

The raids started after 10 pm on Friday and continued till 2 pm. All four accused will be produced in the ACB Special Court in Jaipur. ACB officials said that investigation was going on. The mobiles of all the accused are being checked. The ACB team is also carrying out searches at various premises. After producing all the accused in court, efforts will be made to take them on remand, so that further information related to this case can be found during the interrogation.

Sources said that during the ACB probe, it came to the fore that the accused have been working as brokers for Rajgarh BDO Netram. The firm of the complainant had done the work of excavation of tubewell in Rajgarh, for which bills of about Rs 14 lakh were pending. In lieu of passing the bill, brokers Lokesh Meena and Jai Pratap Singh demanded a bribe of Rs 9 lakh for BDO Netram. The victim lodged a complaint with the ACB headquarters.