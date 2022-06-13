Jaipur: A 23-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi’s son Rohit Joshi in Delhi and Rajasthan last year, was attacked with ink in Kalindi Kunj Road, Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi on Saturday.

The incident took place when the woman and her mother came to Delhi from Jaipur for some work. The victim gave a statement, saying she was walking with her mother near Kalindi Kunj Road on Saturday when two people in an auto-rickshaw threw something at her and fled. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said a PCR call was received on Saturday evening after some miscreants threw a liquid on a woman and ran away.

Preliminary inquiry revealed it was a blue liquid and looked like ink. An FIR has been registered in the matter. “The blue liquid looks like ink. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 195 A (threatening person to give false evidence).” The woman was thoroughly examined at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, said Pandey.

The DCP added that police are looking for CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits and ascertain the sequence of events. BJP's Amit Malviya questioned the Congress party over the incident. "The girl, who had filed a rape case against the son of Ashok Gehlot Government Minister Mahesh Joshi, was attacked in Delhi last night, a chemical was thrown on her face. “There is pressure to withdraw the case. The Minister's son is absconding, and the girl is at the trauma center in AIIMS. Where are Rahul and Priyanka?" he tweeted.