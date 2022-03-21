Mount Abu (Rajasthan): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan's Mount Abu on Saturday evening police said. The girl had gone to market to purchase some items. On her way back, the two miscreants forcibly took her to the premises of the Girl's Higher Secondary School located at Museum Crossroads where both gang-raped her, according to the police.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot leaving her behind. She somehow reached home and narrated her ordeal to the family members after which her maternal uncle lodged a complaint with the Mount Abu Police Station.

The police registered a case under the POCSO A and launched a man-hunt to nab the accused. A medical test of the victim to confirm the rape has also been conducted.

