Kota: Police have arrested a woman for allegedly drowning her mentally challenged minor son to death recently in Chamba river in Kota-Dadabari police station area area of Rajasthan, officials said. The identity of the accused is being withheld by ETV Bharat as she has another daughter.

Police said the Madhya Pradesh resident had come to Mangrol in Baran district and allegedly threw her 4-year-old son into Chamba river. According to Kota City SP Sharad Chaudhary the body of the child was recovered from Chambal river near Adharshila on Feb. 28 by the police after which a probe was started into the incident.

During the preliminary investigation, a local told the probe team that he saw a woman throwing the child into the river and fleeing the spot. Police started searching for the relatives of the deceased child. Identifying the deceased became challenging since there were no missing complaints filed in the district and the neighbouring ones.

During the sustained probe by the police and with the help of the forensic team, the identity of the deceased boy was established. The child's father was contacted and he helped him identify the child. Circle Inspector Rajesh Pathak said that the police has carried the post-mortem of the body of the deceased child.

Further investigations revealed that the mother of the deceased boy had killed him as she was not able to bear with his condition. Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Singh Rathore said that the woman had come to Mangrol in Baran district for a family function. On the fateful day, she left for Baran from where she traveled to Kota by bus.

She was also carrying her 6-month-old girl at the time of the incident. She took an auto ride from Kota bus stand to the riverside. She reached Adharshila situated on the banks of Chambal river and she then dumped his son into the river causing his death, the DSP said, adding that further probe is on the incident.