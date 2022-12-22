Kariri: Rupa Yadav was barely eight years old when her family married her to a distant relative. With her elder uncle head of the joint family at the time, Rupa's father, who wanted to educate her, could not object out of respect for his brother. But, he asked Rupa's in-laws to let her continue her studies which they agreed to.

The household chores at her in-laws did not deter Rupa from pursuing her passion for studies as she secured 86% marks in her Class X surprising everyone in the family given that even boys in her village Kariri hardly study till Class X. Seeing her aptitude, Rupa's in-laws supported her to continue her studies. “They faced many problems with villagers for this".

"The whole family worked hard for my fees. They were more excited than me when I scored good marks in Inter too,” Rupa recalled. She said that the family borrowed money for her NEET coaching, which she managed to crack to finally become a doctor. Rupa thanked her parents, in-laws and friends for supporting her in her career.

''I am lucky that no matter how many problems I faced, there were people, who helped me at every stage. Along with the family, my friends also supported me financially. In college, if somebody teased me for child marriage, my friends stood by me,” she said. She said when she got pregnant in the third year of her MBBS, some of the villagers advised her to abort the child.

“But both child and career are important to me. Again my family supported me a lot,” she said. Rupa said that she had to write exams after a month after her delivery. “The baby was taken care of by my sister and my mother-in-law. I completed the three-hour exam in half the time,” Rupa said. Rupa's dream is to establish a hospital in her village after doing her PG. “We must support those who dream and fight to realise their dreams,” she added.