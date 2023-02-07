Barmer: The complainant in the case against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev for the latter's provocative speech against Muslims in Rajasthan's Barmer has turned hostile saying that he was made to a lodge the complaint “under pressure”, sources said on Tuesday. An FIR was registered on Sunday at Chauhatan police station in Barmer against Ramdev for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings by his provocative remarks at a meeting of seers on February 3 in the district.

Also read: Yoga guru Ramdev booked for provocative remarks at meet of seers in Rajasthan's Barmer

The FIR was registered following a complaint lodged by a local resident, Pathai Khan, police said on Sunday. However, in a fresh twist in the case, the complainant Pathai Khan backtracked on his complaint. According to local sources, Khan said that the complaint was lodged against Ramdev through “deceit”. Khan further said that Hindus and Muslims live in the village with mutual love and brotherhood.

The complainant also said that he has not even heard any statement of Baba Ramdev, so he does not want to take any legal action. According to the complainant, he met the District Collector and appealed him not to take any legal action in this regard. On Sunday, Khan accompanied by many locals submitted a memorandum to the District Collector Barmer demanding legal action against Baba Ramdev for his provocative speech.

They said that Barmer is an example of unity, lives with mutual love and harmony, but Baba Ramdev was spoiling this brotherhood. In his speech at Barmer, Ramdev had alleged, "Our Muslim brothers commit a lot of sins, but they definitely offer namaz as they are taught to do so. Hindu religion is not like this."