Borawar (Rajasthan): A man suffered burn injuries while trying to save a girl from a miscreant, who made a vain bid to attack the girl with acid, in Rajasthan's Borawar on Saturday, the police said. The accused has been identified as Salim (28). The incident took place at Borawar Station Road in Makrana at around 3 pm, the police said. According to the police, Salim was teasing the girl when she was going home from school. Meanwhile, the girl, who was scared of stalking, went to one Sohail, who was sitting in a shop, and told him about Salim's harassment and sought his help till she reaches her home.

Also read: Woman dies after being forced to drink acid by in-laws in UP

Immediately, Sohail and his friends stopped Salim and reprimanded the accused. Enraged by this, Salim had a heated argument with Sohail and his friends, but he ran away from the spot when more people started gathering. Meanwhile, the girl student sat in the shop for the vehicle to go home. In the meantime, the accused returned with a bottle of acid in his hand and tried to attack the girl, but Sohail hold his hand as a result acid fell on his hands.

Passersby, who gathered there caught the accused and thrashed him. The victim then reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. "The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered. "We started an investigation into the incident," the police said. Earlier, a man and his friend have arrested for an acid attack on the former's wife in Gujarat's Mehsana. The victim woman suffered injuries on her right hand and thigh. Soon after the woman was admitted to a hospital.