Jodhpur: A man going door-to-door to seek donations for his wife's kidney transplantation here in the Lohawat area. Suresh Bharti found out six months ago that both of his wife's kidneys are not functioning. Suresh decided to donate one of his kidneys to his wife Rekha and for the same, the doctors said that the transplant surgery would cost Rs 10 lakhs. Suresh strived and managed to collect Rs 5 lakhs while for the remaining Rs 5 lakhs he is seeking help from donors.

Suresh put a video on social media requesting money for his wife's treatment. Suresh said that he works as a driver and due to his wife's worsening condition, he couldn't go to work for the last six months and he also has to take care of his children. Suresh said that he could avail free treatment in Rajasthan through the Chiranjeevi scheme, but since the case has been referred to a hospital in Ahmedabad, he through ETV Bharat has appealed to people to donate money for his wife's treatment.