Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): A 22-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. The accused has been identified as Budhru Oyami (22), a resident of Kadampal, a village in Chhattisgarh. According to sources, a missing complaint was lodged with the police station by the victim's family on December 25 that she was missing since 12 pm on December 24. The police then started an investigation and arrested the accused.

According to police, during the interrogation, Budhru Oyami said that he was married. He was in contact with a girl for the past few days and called her to meet him on December 24. When she reached the spot, he, along with one of his friends Biju Ram Oyami, went towards the forest on a bike and they consumed alcohol.

The girl was in an inebriated condition and when they tried to make her sit on the bike to drop her at home, she fell on the ground and fainted. Station in-charge Govind Yadav said, "Taking advantage of the girl's unconsciousness, Budhru raped her. Then both of them fled leaving her there. The girl was lying in the same place in a state of unconsciousness. The next morning, when the villagers saw the girl, they took her to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment." The body was sent for post-mortem where it was revealed that the deceased was raped and died due to head injury, sources said.