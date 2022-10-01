Jaipur: Two girls suffered injuries after an unidentified bike-borne man threw chemical substances near the Vatika Road area under the Sanganer Sadar police station area of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Saturday.

ACP Chaksu KK Awasthi said that both girls are out of danger. "Both girls were discharged from the hospital. The investigation is underway to track down the suspect," he said.

The incident was reported from two different locations in the same area. Police said that the accused tossed a chemical on a girl sometime in the afternoon, and while fleeing on his bike, he attacked another girl about 2 km away in the same fashion. Efforts are underway to track down the accused, police said.