Alwar (Rajasthan): A man was allegedly beaten up by some unidentified men on the suspicion of smuggling cows. The local people informed about the incident to the police. Police reached the spot and admitted the injured victim to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital.

The victim identified as Rahim Khan said that "I was on my way back home on my bike from the petrol pump. I stopped to defecate when a group of four to five people nabbed me and started beating me. When I asked them the reason, they accused me of smuggling cows."

Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said, "The police reached the spot after local villagers informed us. The main accused has been detained after registering a case. He is being interrogated while the search for the rest is on. Further investigation is underway."