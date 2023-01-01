Jaipur: The Kardhani police in Jaipur registered a case against a man, who killed a dog with an axe. Manish, a resident of Balaji Vihar here on Govindpura Nivaru Link Road, lodged a complaint against Bansi Lal Kumawat with the police. Kumawat, who lives in a field behind Manish's house, has been absconding after the incident, said the police.

The police registered a case under relevant sections, including the Animal Cruelty Act. The police commenced a probe into the incident and are on the lookout for the accused. Manish said that he rushed the dog to the veterinary hospital, but the dog was declared dead by the vet. Manish, in the complaint, stated that Kumawat had earlier killed three dogs in the area and the complaint on the same was lodged on May 27, 2022.