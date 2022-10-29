Bundi: Police arrested a man in Rajasthan's Bundi, who allegedly sold his minor daughter to a relative for Rs 15 lakhs, who in turn pushed her into prostitution in Mumbai earlier this year. SHO Rameshwar Chaudhary of Dablana police station said that the 16-year-old girl living in a village in the police station area was sold by his father to a relative of Sawai Madhopur resident for Rs 15 lakhs earlier this year.

Later, the minor's mother lodged a missing complaint with the Dablana police station in May 2021. Accordingly, police launched a probe and found that the teenager was sold by a relative in Mumbai for prostitution. She was later traced by police in September and kept in the shelter home after being produced before the Child Welfare Committee. The girl revealed that her father had sold her for Rs 15 lakhs only to send her into the quagmire of prostitution. Police arrested both the father and the relative and booked them under POCSO Act.