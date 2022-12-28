'Malai Roti'- an epic Jodhpuri dessert

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Jodhpur, the second biggest city of Rajasthan renowned for magnificent forts, old temples, and princely palaces is one of the best tourist destinations not only in India but also in the world. Jodhpur is known for all things grandeur and its royal cuisine. A visit to Jodhpur is a treat to our palate.

A walk along the alleys of the city will open doors to a whole new world of culinary delights and no discussion on Jodhpur food will be complete if 'Malai Roti' does not get a frontline mention. The rare delicacy- Malai Roti attains a distinct taste owing to the use of cardamom and spices, like- mace and nutmeg.

Malai Roti is prepared purely from the ’Malai’, which is a creamy layer collected from the top of full-fat milk. Shallow-fried in pure desi ghee, soaked in the sugar syrup and garnished with saffron strands, and dry fruits, like- pistachio, almonds, etc. This Malai Roti is a rare sweet delicacy.

Bharat Bhati, the owner of a restaurant said, "my father Javrilal Bhati invented Malai Roti in the 1980s. To make 1.5 kg of Malai roti, 15 litre milk is required. This prepared malai roti is not kept in refrigerators and hence it is made only in limited quantities. On normal days, only 25 malai rotis are made each day, whereas, during the tourist season, 40 Rotis are made."