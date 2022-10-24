Udaipur (Rajasthan): An Army Pilot from Rajasthan who was killed in a helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh was buried with military honors in Udaipur on Sunday. Major Mustafa Bohra and four more army personnel were killed when an Army chopper crashed near Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Official sources said that the martyred soldier's body reached Dabok Airport in Udaipur from Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. His mortal remains were sent to the cemetery at Khanjipeer in a military truck. Mustafa was given the Army Guard of Honor at the Lukmani Mosque in front of the cemetery in Khanjipeer. The Bohra family has been residing in Hathipole, Udaipur for about 15 years.

Mustafa's wedding was to be held in April. A few moments before the crash, he had a conversation with his fiancé Fatima. After hearing the news of Mustafa's death, his family was devastated. Belonging to a business community, Mustafa has always dreamt of joining the Indian Army and serving the nation. He studied hard for his dream and joined Indian Army through NDA. He was a lieutenant in the Army about six years ago and later became a captain. He was serving as a Major.