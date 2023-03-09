Kota (Rajasthan): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after celebrating Holi here is all set to leave for Bahrain on Thursday night where he will represent the Indian parliamentary party at the 146th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which will be held in Manama, Bahrain from March 11 to 15. The IPU will be hosted by the Parliament of Bahrain.

During the visit, Birla will visit the 200-year-old Srinathji (Krishna) temple in Manama and will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from several countries. Birla is also scheduled to discuss mutual interests in a meeting with the Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, the Speaker of Mauritius, the Speaker of Bangladesh and the Speaker of Oman's Shura Council.

Also read: 'New tradition' of allegations, counter-allegations in Parliament, Assemblies not proper for democracy: Om Birla

Among hundreds of Parliamentarians from all over the world, the Indian Parliamentary delegation will participate in the Asia Pacific Group meeting at the IPU. On the other hand, on March 11, the Indian Parliamentary Delegation will participate in the meeting of the Asia Pacific Group of the IPU.

Later, Birla will lead the members of the Indian delegation for the opening ceremony of the gathering to be held at the Plenary Hall under the patronage of the King of Bahrain. He will also participate in the general debate of the 146th Assembly of the IPU on March 12, leading the Indian Parliamentary Delegation. According to the 2022 Global Peace Index, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace, a global think tank, the world has reached its lowest point of peacefulness in the last 15 years.