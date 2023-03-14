Bhilwara: The festival of 'Sheetla Ashtami' is celebrated since ancient times in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. What's unique in this festival is that a funeral procession is taken out of a man posing to be dead. This time, the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday and likewise previous years, the District Collector has declared a holiday on the occasion.

The funeral procession is taken out amidst the sprinkling of red gulal and beating of drums. People ride on camels and horses. The procession ends after conducting the last rites. But before that, the man, who posed as dead, jumps down and runs away from the pyre. Although 'Sheetla Ashtami' is celebrated across Rajasthan, the festival is celebrated in Bhilwara as 'Vastranagri' and marked by an alive man's funeral procession. The custom has continued for the last 425 years and the funeral procession is taken out after eight days of Holi.

The procession begins 'Chittoad Walon Ki Haveli'. At this place, youths are made to lie down and then the funeral procession is taken out. The man posing as dead, sometimes drink water or sits down. People from the area as well as neighbouring districts participate at the festival by sprinking gulal. Women, however, are barred from participating at the gathering. The procession goes from Bhialwara railway station, Gol Payau crossing, Bhimganj police station and culminates at Bada Mandir. Now, the 'dead man' jumps down and runs away while a statue of mother earth is cremated behind the temple.

Janki Lal Sukhwal, a local resident said that Bhilwara was built in 1655 when the Mewar government granted land to the landloard of Rawla and the festival has ccontinued since then. According to the custom, prior to 'Sheetla Ashthmi', Lord Bhairav Nath is established in two places. Then, the five Patels hold a meeting at Bada Mandir and collect donations for holding the funeral procession. It is considered that people, who donate money flourish with wealth and prosperity. After the meeting, preparations start for the procession.

Murali Manohar Sen, another resident, said that the main purpose of the funeral procession is to erase out all evil and bad luck. "The festival is celebrated with great joy and happiness. People invite relatives and serve lunch," said Sen. Senior BJP leader Lalu Lal Gurjar said that colours and gulal are played on different days after Holi in the Mewar region. "I extend by best wishes for the festival to people of the area", he said.