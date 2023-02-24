Jodhpur: Lion 'Riyaz' at the Machia Biological Park in Rajasthan's Jodhpur will undergo surgery in its eyes for cataract and glaucoma after Holi, officials said on Friday. Wildlife experts animal ophthalmologist Dr Suresh Kumar Jhirwal and senior wildlife doctor Shravan Singh Rathore examined Riyaz at the biological park on Thursday.

Dr Gyan Prakashan, the park's wildlife doctor, tranquilized the lion for an eye check-up. Animal ophthalmologist Dr Suresh Kumar Jhirwal and senior wildlife doctor Shravan Singh Rathore were called from Bikaner Veterinary College for an examination of Riyaz's eyes. During the diagnosis of Riyaz, Deputy Conservator of Forest Wildlife Sandeep Chhalani, Deputy Conservator of Forest Wildlife Karan Singh Rajpurohit and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The diagnosis revealed that Riyaz has a cataract in the right eye and glaucoma in the other eye. Besides, it was revealed that the lion has suffered a complete loss of vision for 15 days. The visiting doctors decided that cataract surgery will be conducted on the lion after Holi. Till then, the staff at the Machia Biological Park have been asked to provide special care to Riyaz. Dr Gyan Prakash said that the lion has been removed from the display area of the park and shifted to a special room given the proposed surgery next month. Besides, Riyaz will be given special training by Dr Gyanprakash to prepare him for the surgery.

The story behind lion Riyaz's name: Riyaz was born on May 12, 2017, and was the only one among two cubs of a lioness 'RT' of the pair of Asiatic lions brought from Gir to survive. The lioness did not feed Riyaz milk due to which he became ill. It was only when Dr Riyaz Kadiwar, who is considered an expert on lions of Gujarat, gave the cub the American milk powder then its health improved. Dr Riyaz came to Jodhpur for a day and stayed with the sick cub and started his treatment due to which the health of the cub started getting better and it recovered completely. It is why the cub was named Riyaz after the wildlife doctor.