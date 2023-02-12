Rajasthan: Leader of Opposition, GC Kataria, appointed as Assam Governor

Jaipur: Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria, who is Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, has been appointed as the Governor of Assam. Kataria is among the 12 governors who were newly appointed by President Draupadi Murmu. Born on October 13, 1944 in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, Kataria has many achievements to his credit.

An eight-time MLA, Kataria had served as the Home Minister in the BJP-led Rajasthan government from 2014-2018. Earlier, Kataria served as Minister of Education in the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government from 1993 to 1998. He has also served as the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. Kataria was an MLA of Barisadri from 1993 to 2003 and served as a member of the Lok Sabha once. He is a member of BJP's central working committee.

President Murmu has appointed governors in 12 states. K T Parnaik has been appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and Laxman Prasad Acharya for Sikkam. Murmu has appointed CP Radhakrishnan to Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla to Himachal Pradesh and S Abdul Nazeer to Andhra Pradesh. Next, BB Harichandan has been appointed to Chhattisgarh, Anusuiya Uikye to Manipur, L Ganesan to Nagaland, P Chauhan to Meghalaya and Rajendra Arlekar to Bihar.

This apart, Gulab Chand Kataria and Ramesh Bais were appointed governors of Assam and Maharashtra respectively while and BD Mishra as Lt Governor of Ladakh. The President has accepted the resignation of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and appointed Ramesh Bais in his place.

